TVXQ will host a livestream on Dec. 26 to mark the 22nd anniversary of its debut, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

Under the title “22 Day with Cassiopeia,” the pair will present a special live performance for the viewers and chat with their fans. The two veteran idols will also decorate a cake and play games. Cassiopeia is the name of their official fandom community.

The duo is set to go live at Nissan Stadium in Japan for two days in April, becoming the first international artist to host a standalone show at the venue three times. TVXQ debuted in 2003 and in 2005, entered Japan with the single “Stay With Me Tonight.” A movie, titled “Identity,” will come to cinemas in Japan in February chronicling its activities in the country.

TVXQ will also join the lineup for the label’s group concert, SM Town Live in 2025-26 in Fukuoka, slated to be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.