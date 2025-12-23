Featuring innovative projects built with Agent Workbench by participants from Japan and Korea, the competition championed the convergence of agentic AI and low-code.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems , the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the winners of its " AI Agent Hackathon 2025 ," unveiled at an award ceremony on Friday, December 19, in Roppongi, Tokyo.

Held from November 1 to 30, the hackathon aimed to empower participants to create the future with AI powered low-code by developing AI agents capable of autonomous reasoning and action to support and augment human work. Participants from 21 companies from Japan and Korea competed to build innovative agentic applications using Agent Workbench .

"A future where AI agents support daily operations and business processes is within reach," said Tomohiro Mieno, Northeast Asia Regional Vice President and OutSystems Japan Representative Director. "This hackathon demonstrated that anyone can rapidly build impactful, agent-powered applications using Agent Workbench, marking a key step towards the agentic future of businesses. The creativity and technical excellence displayed by all participants further highlights the expanding possibilities of development in the AI era. OutSystems is committed to accelerating innovation hand-in-hand with the developer community."

Participants were evaluated against judging criteria covering the effective use of AI and Agent Workbench, clarity of problem-solving approach, implementation quality and reproducibility, and overall business impact. The winning teams include:

ODC Enterprise License Division

"We are truly honored to have received first place in the Enterprise category," said 김태우 of Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.. "This hackathon was a highly meaningful experience, as it allowed us to seamlessly experience everything from application development to AI within a single platform, OutSystems, and helped us realize that AI is not a threat, but a powerful tool that developers can leverage more effectively. We would like to sincerely thank everyone at our company who supported us throughout the hackathon, as well as all the team members who worked tirelessly until the very end. We look forward to continuing to achieve even more together through building systems with OutSystems in the future."

ODC Personal Edition Division

MVP Award

"I am deeply humbled to have received the MVP Award. By leveraging OutSystems' AI-powered low-code platform, I was able to rapidly turn my ideas into a deployable, live solution at remarkable speed, deepening both my technical understanding and creative confidence. I intend to build on this experience by applying these new learnings to my future development efforts and pursue even more initiatives that drive meaningful social impact."

Challenge for the Future Award

"We are very pleased to have been awarded the Citizen Developer Award. With OutSystems' AI-powered low-code environment, we were able to quickly bring to life a solution that flexibly incorporates business factors, which marks a significant milestone for us. This hackathon has opened our eyes to the potential of involving non-technical users in the application development process. Building on this experience, we plan to expand our usage of OutSystems as one of our core internal development tools to accelerate field-driven DX initiatives."

The top winners were awarded a special invitation to the OutSystems ONE Conference to be held in Europe next year.

