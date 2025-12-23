Face recognition will be mandatory when setting up a new smartphone starting Tuesday, local media reported.

Under the new rule, new users must verify their identity through facial recognition when they buy a new smartphone, whether online or in person, according to relevant authorities.

The requirement applies to the country’s three major mobile carriers, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, as well as low-cost mobile carriers.

Previously, users were required only to present an identification card to activate a smartphone. Under the revised system, an additional step has been added that requires users to take a photo of their face through the PASS authentication app.

The government said the measure is aimed at preventing crimes such as voice phishing and smishing that are often carried out using smartphones activated with stolen or forged identification.

Following a pilot program involving 43 low-cost mobile carriers and the three major operators, authorities plan to expand the system to all low-cost mobile carriers starting March 23 next year.

Addressing concerns about the collection or theft of facial data, authorities and telecom operators said facial information would not be stored or used for any purpose other than identity verification.