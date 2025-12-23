CNBlue gave fans a taste of its upcoming “3Logy” with a teaser video.

The video flashes clips of each member, sometimes playing an instrument solo or jamming together, under the phrase “Locked and Loaded,” in the clip titled “My Name _.”

The teaser appears to relay the band's readiness to make a name for itself yet again with the new release on Jan. 7. The album follows more than a year after CNBlue's tenth EP “X,” released in October last year. The last full-length album was “Together” from 2015.

Following the release, the band will kick off an international tour with two shows in Seoul, before heading to ten more cities in Asia and two in Australia.