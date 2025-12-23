Teaching continues to be the most popular career choice among South Korean middle and high school students, despite ongoing incidents challenging teachers’ authority.

High school students are increasingly interested in careers as biological scientists and researchers, rising from seventh to third place.

A survey of 37,408 students, parents and teachers found that 70.5 percent of students expressed a preferred career. Satisfaction with career-related activities was highest for hands-on experiences in lower grades and career clubs in high school.

University aspirations fell to 64.9 percent, while interest in more immediate employment rose to 15.6 percent, prompting schools to emphasize the need for diverse, tailored career programs and professional support. Boys in elementary school showed the strongest preference to be athletes.