The 2PM star headlines a grounded, slice-of-life Netflix Korea original

Lee Jun-ho, a member of 2PM, has steadily built an equally formidable reputation as an actor, one now synonymous with K-drama success.

From the nationwide sensation "The Red Sleeve" to "King the Land," projects featuring Lee have consistently logged strong viewership. Shortly after its release, "King the Land" became the second K-drama in Netflix history to rank No. 1 overall on the platform’s weekly global English and non-English TV charts. Wherever he appears, popularity tends to follow.

Now, Lee returns in Netflix’s latest original series "Cashero," adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name.

"Cashero" centers on Lee Sang-ung, an office worker who unexpectedly acquires a unique superpower: his physical strength increases in direct proportion to the amount of cash he holds in his hands. The ability, however, comes with a painful contradiction. As Sang-ung scrimps and saves for marriage and a new home, he must also spend money to grow stronger and to save others.

Speaking at a press conference held Monday, director Lee Chang-min says the series is hard to define.

"It begins with the premise that Sang-ung, an ordinary salaried worker, can spend exactly as much money as he holds in his hands. It's a grounded, slice-of-life hero story about a regular person using superpowers to protect his everyday life."

"I wanted to set 'Cashero' apart from conventional hero stories. Rather than focusing on battles between heroes, I wanted to create a story about an ordinary person fighting with the superpowers he has," added director Lee.

At the core of the show, Lee Jun-ho emphasized, is Sang-ung's mediocrity.

"He’s in a position where he needs to save money, yet every time he uses his strength for someone else, money leaves his hands. He lives with that dilemma every day," Lee explained.

Lee went on to note that Sang-ung’s journey is shaped as much by circumstance as by choice.

"Sang-ung ends up receiving and giving help not by his own choice, but due to external circumstances. Over time, he comes to realize that he’s someone who moves according to his own state of mind. We wanted to create a clear turning point in time for that realization," he said.

Lee also underscored that the series carries a distinct thematic message.

"Watching the ending of part 1, I felt it clearly showed what kind of story this work wants to tell. That was the point where I thought it would be really fun. The character doesn’t gain superpowers by choice, but is given them against his will. In the end, he comes to realize that what truly drives him is his own state of mind," said Lee.

Kim Hye-joon, who stars as Sang-ung’s longtime girlfriend, echoed that sentiment. "I felt ('Cashero') was something that young people today could easily relate to."

The 8-episode series premieres on Netflix on Friday.