City displays large-scale media art at Gwanghwamun, launches Christmas markets along the Han River

As winter settles over the capital, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is turning the city’s historic heart into a large-scale canvas of light, hoping that media art and year-end events can keep residents and visitors coming to public spaces despite the cold.

One of the city's winter plans is the “2025 Seoul Light Gwanghwamun,” a media art festival that will run for 24 days from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4 at Gwanghwamun Square.

Now in its fourth year, the event is designed to combine digital art with Seoul’s historic landmarks, transforming the central plaza into a seasonal gathering space during the year-end and New Year holidays.

This year’s theme, “Gwanghwa, Breathe with Light,” reflects the city’s intention to animate public space through light, sound and citizen participation.

Sixteen artists from Korea and abroad will take part, presenting works across multiple zones, including large-scale media facade projections on Gwanghwamun, light installations along the square and immersive media art displays near the statue of King Sejong.

The centerpiece of the festival is the Gwanghwamun media facade, where internationally renowned media artists will project works directly onto the historic gate.

Among them is Doug Aitken, a leading figure in global media art and a Golden Lion winner at the Venice Biennale. Aitken will present “SONG 1,” a work inspired by the rhythm-and-blues classic “I Only Have Eyes for You,” translating urban emotion and movement into a visually rhythmic experience.

Other participating artists include Tzusoo, known for bridging tradition and contemporary digital expression.

Her work “Are You Sleeping?” depicts the sun and moon exchanging messages, reinterpreting traditional symbolism through playful animation.

Korean collectives Aplan Company and The First Gate will also contribute works that blend laser drawing, performance and sign-language-inspired gestures to convey themes of community, hope and inclusion.

The media facade program will run eight to nine times each evening, with each session lasting 24 minutes. One segment allows citizens to initiate the show by striking a large ceremonial drum, adding an interactive element to the spectacle.

Beyond the main projections, the square itself will host large light sculptures under the installation zone titled “Unsu Daetong-ro.”

Stretching across the plaza, a 26-meter light structure reimagines the traditional Irwolobongdo — a royal folding screen depicting the sun, moon and five peaks — alongside reinterpretations of dancheong, Korea’s traditional decorative architecture patterns.

Lighting art synchronized with music and laser effects will fill the space, while visitors can take part in a wish-making program by adding tiles expressing hopes for 2026 to a communal display.

The winter festivities will culminate on Dec. 31 with a large-scale New Year’s countdown held in cooperation with public and private institutions in the Gwanghwamun Free Display Zone.

Outdoor screens at nine nearby buildings, including the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, major media companies and office towers, will simultaneously broadcast the countdown and New Year media art.

Performances, including a hanbok fashion show and light-based dance acts, will precede the midnight moment.

Beyond the city center, Seoul is also turning to the Han River to extend the festive atmosphere.

Another major winter attraction, the Han River Winter Festival, will open on Dec. 19 at locations including Ttukseom and Banpo Hangang Parks. The festival drew about 630,000 domestic and international visitors last year, according to the city.

As part of the program, the “2025 Romantic Han River Christmas Market” will be held from Dec. 19 to 25, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., around the J-Bug complex and under Cheongdam Bridge at Ttukseom Hangang Park.

More than 40 vendors will set up booths selling Christmas-themed decorations and gift items, offering visitors a traditional holiday market experience along the river.

With large crowds expected at both Gwanghwamun and the Han River venues, the city said it will deploy safety personnel at key locations and operate an integrated situation room in coordination with police, fire authorities and nearby hospitals.

“By filling the city with light, culture and markets, we hope to offer citizens and visitors a warm and memorable winter experience,” said Choi In-kyu, head of Seoul’s design policy division.