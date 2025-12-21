Samsung Electronics said Sunday it would unveil a new premium refrigerator powered by Google’s artificial intelligence model Gemini in January, marking the company's first home appliance equipped with the technology.

The Korean tech giant said it will showcase the new Bespoke AI refrigerator during the First Look event ahead of CES, which opens January in Las Vegas.

Samsung said the integration of Google’s Gemini with its AI Vision technology improves food recognition capabilities by analyzing images captured by an internal camera. The upgrade expands the range of items the refrigerator can automatically identify beyond the previous limit of 37 fresh foods and 50 packaged products.

The AI-powered system can recognize handwritten or printed labels on food containers and automatically add items to a digital grocery list.

Samsung said the enhanced AI also supports its AI Food Manager feature, which provides ingredient tracking, recipe recommendations and shopping suggestions based on users’ consumption patterns.

Samsung plans to extend the upgraded AI Vision technology to its wine refrigerators as well. The AI Wine Manager feature will allow the appliance to recognize wine bottles placed inside, recording details such as name, varietal, vintage and storage location. The system can update the inventory in real time when bottles are moved or removed.

The company noted the new AI Vision features will be rolled out across its Bespoke AI Family Hub, Bespoke AI Hybrid and Infinite AI Wine Refrigerator models, which are scheduled for release in 2026.

“Samsung Electronics has led innovation in kitchen appliances with its AI Vision technology,” said Moon Jong-seung, head of the company’s digital appliance division. “Through the collaboration with Google, we aim to deliver a differentiated food experience with a more advanced version of AI Vision.”