The Korea Senior Star Association, a civic group for senior citizens, will hold an event in Bangkok from May 6-7 next year to exchange Korean and Thai traditional cultures, bringing together members of the Thai royal family and senior Buddhist monks, the association announced Friday.

Starting in Bangkok, the association is also planning overseas performances in Asia next year, as well as Sydney, to promote Korean traditional culture including clothing, known as "hanbok."

The Korea Senior Star Association is a nonprofit organization that aims to build a new senior culture and arts ecosystem centered on “active seniors” who are taking the initiative to shape the second and third chapters of their lives, according to the association.

The group represents a generation that helped popularize diverse forms of popular culture — from folk and hip-hop to trot — despite cultural restrictions in their youth such as government crackdowns that extended even to long hair and miniskirts.