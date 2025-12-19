A Seoul court on Friday suspended sentences handed to former and incumbent representatives of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea for physical confrontation with the rival party officials in 2019.

The Seoul Southern District Court suspended the sentences of Rep. Park Ju-min and Park Beom-kye, who were fined 3 million won ($2,028) and 4 million won, respectively, on charges of joint assault. A suspended sentence allows courts to delay the enforcement of a sentence while retaining the guilty verdict of those sentenced.

In this case, the suspended fines fall below the threshold for losing one's parliamentary seat, which applies to those with a suspended sentence of imprisonment or higher.

Presidential aide Kim Byung-wook, and then-Democratic Party lawmakers Lee Jong-gul and Pyo Chang-won were also charged for the incident. Kim and Lee received fines of 10 million won and 5 million won, respectively. Pyo's sentence, a fine of 3 million won, was suspended.

The court rejected the defendants' claim of parliamentary immunity, saying violent actions confirmed by surveillance footage and other objective evidence went against the purpose of their legislative activities. But the court said it considered the fact that the situation was inevitably sparked by a lengthy paralysis of the National Assembly's functions, due to Liberty Korea Party officials occupying the sections of the building.

The clash occurred in April 2019 amid the Democratic Party's push to fast-track the establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and introduce the mixed-member proportional representation system. Democratic Party lawmakers faced opposition from officials in the conservative Liberty Korea Party — now the main opposition People Power Party — which led to a physical confrontation.

Both Rep. Park Ju-min and Park Beom-kye accused the prosecution of making what they claimed were politically-charged indictments.

People Power Party members indicted for the same incident, including the party’s floor leader Song Eon-seok and Rep. Na Kyung-won, were handed fines in last month's ruling. They were found guilty of charges including special obstruction of public duty and violation of the National Assembly Act.