Naver said Friday it has earned an “AA” rating under Korea’s Fair Trade Compliance Program (CP) for the second consecutive year, becoming the first domestic IT platform company to maintain the top grade two years in a row.

The internet giant held an awards ceremony earlier in the day at its 1784 headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, recognizing departments with outstanding compliance performance. The event was attended by CEO Choi Soo-yeon and compliance officer Kim Ji-sik.

The internal compliance system overseen by KFTC is designed to prevent violations of fair trade laws and encourage voluntary compliance. Participating companies are evaluated annually, with high-performing firms eligible for administrative incentives.

Naver attributed its continued top rating to sustained efforts to embed compliance into everyday operations. These include company-wide slogan campaigns, job-specific training programs and regular internal newsletters aimed at raising awareness of fair trade rules.

The company has also strengthened its global compliance and risk-management credentials. Naver has maintained ISO 37001 certification for anti-bribery management systems for four consecutive years and recently obtained ISO 37301 certification for compliance management systems.

“Naver is committed to fostering mutual growth while building a sustainable business environment grounded in fairness and transparency,” Kim said. “We will continue to strengthen a self-driven compliance culture tailored to our business, including the development of AI-based compliance frameworks that leverage our technology.”