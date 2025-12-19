Delta Electronics (Singapore) Sign MOU with the College of Design and Engineering at NUS to Advance Sustainable Data Center Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Singapore) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the College of Design and Engineering (CDE) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to explore the development of advanced technologies for next-generation sustainable data centers. The three-year collaboration, which will leverage the capabilities and facilities of the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT) 2.0 led by NUS, aims to focus on smart energy systems integration, advanced thermal management, and the use of modular infrastructure for challenging tropical environments.

PS Tang, General Manager, Delta Electronics (Singapore), said, "Data centers have become the backbone of our digital future, evolving into AI factories that drive innovation and connectivity. Yet, they also represent one of the most energy-intensive infrastructures. This collaboration with NUS, in which we aim to push the boundaries of design and technology for sustainable, modular, and intelligent data centers, reflects Delta's long-term commitment to innovation and our vision for a smarter, greener future."

"The partnership with Delta provides our researchers and students with an excellent opportunity to translate academic discoveries into impactful industrial applications," said Professor Silvija Gradecak, Vice Dean (Research and Technology), CDE at NUS.

Professor Lee Poh Seng, Head of Mechanical Engineering at CDE at NUS and Programme Director of STDCT 2.0, added, "By leveraging NUS' expertise in thermal systems, energy technologies, and digital design, we look forward to creating scalable solutions that contribute to Singapore's sustainability goals."

The partners will also explore integrating Delta's autonomous inspection robots into data centers to enhance safety, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

The collaboration also echoes Delta's support to Singapore's Green Plan 2030 and Smart Nation goals for resilient, sustainable digital infrastructure.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

ABOUT STDCT

The Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT), hosted at the College of Design and Engineering, National University of Singapore, is the world's first tropical data centre testbed dedicated to advancing sustainable digital infrastructure. Developed in collaboration with leading industry partners and government agencies, STDCT provides a platform to design, test, and validate cutting-edge technologies for next-generation data centres.

Entering Phase 2, STDCT is charting the next frontier with global partners to pioneer AI-ready, high-density systems, integrate low-carbon energy pathways, and deploy advanced cooling technologies. This phase sets the stage for Singapore to shape the future of sustainable, next-generation digital infrastructure.