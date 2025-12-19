82Major will meet and greet fans at its first Japan fan meeting in Tokyo on Sunday, agency Great M Entertainment announced Friday.

The event will mark the birth of its official Japanese fan club, with the group scheduled to put on an exclusive performance. The tracklist includes “Trophy,” the title track of 82Major's fourth EP.

Next month, the group will hold a concert in Seoul, titled “Be the Tiger.” The performance will showcase how the 2-year-old group, known for its on-stage prowess, evolved during its North American tour. The trip, which wrapped up in July, spanned 25 cities in the US and Canada.