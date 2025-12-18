South Korea and China agreed Thursday to step up high-level exchanges and discussed ways to boost cultural ties at a vice foreign ministerial meeting, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said.

South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu discussed bilateral relations and a range of regional and global issues during the 11th Korea-China Vice Foreign Ministerial Strategic Dialogue in Beijing.

The meeting came ahead of President Lee Jae Myung’s highly anticipated visit to China in January, a return trip following President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea in November — his first since 2014. The strategic dialogue also marked the first high-level bilateral talks since Lee’s inaugural summit with Xi on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in South Korea.

"The two sides agreed to faithfully carry out follow-up measures to the Korea-China summit, based on close communication between diplomatic authorities," the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said.

"The two governments agreed to further strengthen the momentum of high-level exchanges, including through the vice foreign ministerial strategic dialogue, which marked the first such meeting held since the launch of the new administration in Korea."

During the meeting, Park and Ma also concurred on encouraging friendly exchanges across sectors, including youth, the media, academia and local communities.

Both sides notably "exchanged views on ways to further friendly cultural exchanges between the two countries to narrow the emotional distance between their peoples,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

Whether China will lift its alleged ban on Korean content, imposed after South Korea’s 2016 deployment of the US THAAD missile defense system, has drawn renewed attention ahead of Lee’s expected visit to China, though Beijing has consistently denied the existence of any such restrictions.

Local media reported earlier in the week that the Lee administration is pursuing a large-scale K-pop concert in China early in January. A move that, if realized, could be seen as a symbolic gesture of thawing cultural ties. The presidential office, however, cautioned that "nothing has been confirmed regarding the matter."

During the strategic dialogue, Park and Ma exchanged views on bilateral issues, including structures unilaterally built by Chinese authorities in the Provisional Measures Zone, a jointly managed maritime area in the West Sea.

The meeting also addressed North Korea-related issues, at a time when the Lee administration is taking note of China’s critical role in reviving long-stalled dialogue with Pyongyang. This comes amid anticipation of a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump’s planned visit to China in April.

“Vice Foreign Minister Park outlined the government’s policy direction for maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and called on the Chinese side to play a role in creating conditions conducive to the resumption of dialogue with North Korea,” the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said. “In response, Vice Foreign Minister Ma reaffirmed that China would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

The strategic dialogue framework was established following an agreement reached at the 2008 South Korea-China summit to set up a high-level strategic dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries. Since then, a total of 10 rounds have been held, with the 10th meeting in Seoul in July 2024.