By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Traditionally eaten on Dongji, the winter solstice, patjuk is more than a warming bowl of comfort. Made from red beans — red is long believed to ward off misfortune — this porridge has been used in folk rituals with small portions once spread on gates or jars to keep evil spirits at bay. Thick, earthy and sweet, patjuk is often finished with chewy glutinous rice balls that add texture and heartiness. The dish is simmered to develop its signature deep red hue, making it a visually striking seasonal staple that reflects Korea’s culinary ties to tradition, ritual and the rhythms of winter.

Ingredients

1/2 cup short-grain rice

2 cups red beans

20 cups cold water

1 cup glutinous rice flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup boiling water

Salt

Sugar as needed

Preparation

Wash the rice till the water runs clear, then soak in additional water for over 2 hours. Drain well in a colander.

Wash the red beans and drain. Put the red beans in a large saucepan with 5 cups of cold water. Cover the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, drain and discard the water. Add 7 cups of cold water to the saucepan and return to a boil. Then, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the red beans are tender.

Roughly mash the red beans with a wooden spoon while they are still hot. Force the red beans through a strainer or food mill, adding 8 cups of water over the red beans. Discard the red bean skins remaining in the strainer.

Let it settle for 30 minutes. Divide into two parts. One part is red bean liquid and water, and the other part is the solids of the red beans.

Cooking

In another small bowl, mix the glutinous rice flour and 1/2 a teaspoon of salt. Add 1/4 cup of hot water and knead well till a dough forms. Make the dough into small balls about 1 centimeter in diameter. In a medium pot of boiling water, parboil the dough balls for 5 minutes. Then put the parboiled rice balls into cold water and drain.

In a large saucepan, put the soaked rice and pour the previously prepared red bean liquid. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir occasionally and cook until the rice is completely cooked.

Add the red bean solids to the saucepan and simmer over medium heat, stirring and scraping the bottom occasionally. Add the parboiled sweet rice balls and simmer for 2 more minutes. Season with salt and sugar to taste.

Tip

Simmer patjuk on a low heat for a beautiful red color. Bite-sized small balls made from glutinous rice powder are an optional addition.

Serves 4.