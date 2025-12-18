Seven workers were buried in an accident at a Shinansan Line construction site near Yeouido Station in Seoul on Thursday, authorities said.

According to police, the Yeongdeungpo Police Station received a report at 1:22 p.m. that steel reinforcement bars had collapsed, trapping workers at an underground roadway construction site in front of Yeouido Station Exit 2 on Seoul Subway Line No. 5.

The accident occurred about 80 meters underground, and seven workers were believed to be trapped.

One of the workers was found in cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital while receiving CPR, officials said.

Police and firefighters were continuing rescue operations for the remaining workers, including one who sustained minor injuries.