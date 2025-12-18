As the number of twin births and higher-order multiple pregnancies rises in Korea, a study released Thursday called for state measures to protect the health of both mothers and infants, including policies aimed at curbing the growing share of multifetal pregnancies.

A recent report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs found that South Korea’s multiple-birth rate stood at 26.9 per 1,000 births in 2023, second only to Greece’s 29.5, according to the Human Multiple Births Database.

The figure far exceeds the HMBD average of 15.5, the report, titled “Korea’s Multiple Birth Policy and Its Implications,” said.

Korea’s rate of higher-order multiple births — involving three or more infants — reached 0.67 per 1,000 births, the highest among countries in the database and roughly three times the international average, the study found.

While multiple births have risen globally since the 1980s, the report attributed Korea’s sharper increase largely to delayed childbirth.

The average age at childbirth rose from 32.2 in 2015 to 33.7 in 2024, while the average age of women delivering multiple babies increased from 33.6 to 35.3 over the same period.

The report noted that multifetal pregnancies are categorized as high-risk for both mothers and babies, with increased risks of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes compared to singleton pregnancies, and a higher risk of low birthweight for the baby.

South Korea has rolled out multiple policies to address the record-low total fertility rate — which hovers at the 0.75 mark after dipping to 0.72 in 2023 — which Bae's report focuses mostly on support after childbirth. Though government efforts seek to ensure the safety of the baby and the mother, guidelines for medically-assisted reproduction still state that multiple embryos are to be transferred.

Bae noted that countries such as the UK, Australia and Japan have significantly decreased multiple births by revising such guidelines to recommend single embryo transfers in assisted reproductive measures, and through policies to notify the public about the high risks associated with multifetal pregnancy.

"Multiple births in Korea have consistently increased, and such a high rate is expected to persist or increase for the time being. ... Korea's multiple birth rate is among the highest in the world, and poses substantial potential risks," Bae wrote in the study.

"As such, Korea's policy concerning multiple births should be approached as an extension of child care, including ensuring the health of the babies and mothers during all stages of pregnancy, and policies to lower the multiple birth rate."