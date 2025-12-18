Samsung C&T said Thursday it has won a 470 billion won ($318 million) contract to build high-voltage direct current transmission infrastructure in Australia, deepening its presence in the country’s energy market.

The project is part of the Marinus Link, a large-scale government initiative backed by Australia’s federal government and the state governments of Victoria and Tasmania. The scheme aims to build a 750-megawatt power interconnection between the two regions.

Samsung C&T will carry out the work through a joint venture with local infrastructure specialist DTI, with the partners sharing the total 940 billion won contract value equally. Samsung C&T’s scope includes major civil works such as underground cable installation and the construction of converter stations.

The Marinus Link project involves laying approximately 90 kilometers of underground cables and 255 kilometers of subsea cables. HVDC technology enables efficient, bidirectional power transmission between Tasmania — which has abundant renewable energy resources — and Victoria, while reducing transmission losses and improving grid stability.

Samsung C&T said its selection was driven in part by its use of the Early Contractor Involvement model, which allows contractors to participate from the design stage. The approach helped optimize construction costs and quality, earning strong evaluations from the project owner. The company’s prior experience, including a large subsea HVDC project secured in the United Arab Emirates in 2022, also strengthened its bid.

With the latest deal, Samsung C&T’s cumulative energy-sector orders in Australia have exceeded 1 trillion won this year. Its expanding portfolio includes the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub project, won last year, and a 200 billion won Battery Energy Storage System project in Gnarwarre, secured in July.

“This project underscores Samsung C&T’s technological strength and execution capability in the Australian market,” said Kim Sung-jun, executive vice president and head of the company’s Energy Solution Business. “We will continue to expand our footprint in Australia and the global energy sector.”