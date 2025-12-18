Korean food company signals entrance into pharmaceutical biotech sector

Daesang will enter the pharmaceutical biotech sector by acquiring Amino GmbH, a German amino acids manufacturer, for 50.2 billion won ($34 million), the company said Thursday.

According to the Korean food company’s regulatory filing Wednesday, it is currently undergoing procedures to obtain approval for the acquisition, with a plan to complete the takeover by March.

Daesang underscored that the pharmaceutical-grade amino acid market is growing 10 percent annually, as an aging population and expanding medical infrastructure increase demand for intravenous solutions and clinical nutrition products.

It added that the growth in the biopharmaceutical sector — such as protein-, gene- and cell-based therapies — is also boosting demand for amino acids used in cell culture media, excipients and laboratory reagents, projecting high-potential growth for the pharmaceutical-grade amino acid sector.

Amino GmbH, which was established in 1958, specializes in the production of pharmaceutical-grade amino acids used in intravenous solutions and clinical nutrition products. It operates a research center and three manufacturing plants in Frellstedt, Germany, with long-standing business relationships with major global biopharmaceutical companies and medical nutrition suppliers.

Through the acquisition, Daesang expects to utilize the German firm’s experience with regulatory approval in Europe and access to its global customer network to expand its businesses in North America and Asia while creating synergy with the Korean food company’s amino acid business for animal feed.

“This acquisition is a strategic investment aimed at expanding our business portfolio into the high-value-added pharmaceutical biotech sector, building on the amino acid technologies we have accumulated through our materials business,” said Daesung CEO Lim Jung-bae.

“By combining Amino’s technological expertise and global network, we will strengthen our competitiveness in the pharmaceutical-grade amino acid market.”