Paris’ 15th arrondissement has designated Nov. 22 as “Kimchi Day,” marking the first time a public institution in Europe has officially recognized a day to celebrate Korea’s traditional fermented dish.

South Korean food-maker Daesang proposed the initiative to the arrondissement’s international cooperation agency, together with local partners Association Mes Amis, or the Friends Association, and SF Globalize. The arrondissement council unanimously approved the resolution.

The company has coordinated public-private collaboration to establish Kimchi Day, promoting both the cultural heritage and industrial value of kimchi. It has worked with the AMA, local government offices, schools and public institutions to highlight kimchi’s excellence and its significance as a traditional Korean fermented food.

To mark the occasion, the 2025 Korean Expo Kimchi Day Declaration Ceremony was held on Oct. 4, featuring a kimchi-making event where Parisians and tourists experienced Korea’s traditional “kimjang” culture by seasoning and mixing cabbage. “I learned that kimchi is a special tradition Koreans use to prepare for winter,” one participant said. “Making kimchi myself helped me appreciate the care and sincerity behind it.”

“The establishment of Kimchi Day symbolizes how kimchi is taking root on dining tables around the world,” said Daesang CEO Lim Jung-bae. “As a company from the birthplace of kimchi, we will continue to promote its excellence and elevate the global status of Korean cuisine.”

Kimchi Day will also expand to Paris’ 7th and 16th arrondissements, as well as the cities of Issy-les-Moulineaux and Montpellier. Globally, Kimchi Day has been established in 13 US states — including California and New York — as well as US capital Washington, Sao Paulo in Brazil and the London borough of Kingston upon Thames. Argentina meanwhile became the first country in the world to designate Kimchi Day nationally.

In line with growing demand for kimchi in Europe, Daesang’s flagship kimchi brand Jongga plans to build a new production facility in Krakow, Poland. Currently distributed across major retail channels in Europe, Jongga aims to popularize kimchi through both traditional recipes and localized variations tailored to European tastes.