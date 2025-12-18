Shinee's Key issued a statement Wednesday via his label SM Entertainment, admitting he had seen an unlicensed medical practitioner and announcing he would halt all activities.

He has been under suspicion of receiving treatment from an acquaintance of comedian Park Narae, who turned out to have no license to practice. Key went to see the practitioner at a hospital in Seoul, recommended by someone he knew. He received treatments at the hospital and on a few occasions, at his home, the label said.

The musician apologized for being the recipient of illegal medical treatments and pleaded ignorance, confiding that he was deeply shocked and ashamed of himself to learn that the person was not licensed.

Though the controversy began more than 10 days ago, the singer did not comment on the matter until he wrapped up his first solo tour in North America on Monday.