Jooheon of Monsta X will return as a solo singer in early January, his agency Starship Entertainment said Wednesday.

It will be his first solo endeavor since his first solo EP “Lights” 2 1/2 years ago.

He co-wrote lyrics and melodies of all six tracks contained in the previous EP, highlighting his skills honed through the eight years as producer and songwriting rapper of the band.

Before putting out the mini album on his own, he dropped two mixtapes, “Do What They Do” and “Psyche.”

Meanwhile, the six-piece act is touring the US as part of 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The remaining stop will be Miami on Friday.

On Jan. 30, Monsta X will kick off its own tour, “The X: Nexus,” in Seoul.