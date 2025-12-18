Global arms sales soar

글로벌 무기 판매 급증…사상 최고치 기록

With wars still raging in Ukraine and Gaza, global arms sales reached a new high last year, according to a report. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in its annual analysis that the combined revenues of the world’s top 100 arms producers rose 5.9 percent in 2024, reaching $679 billion.

우크라이나와 가자지구에서 전쟁이 이어지는 가운데 지난해 전 세계 무기 판매가 사상 최고치를 기록한 것으로 나타났다.

SIPRI attributed the latest growth primarily to companies in Europe and the US, noting that total revenues of the top 100 firms have increased 26 percent over the past decade.

스톡홀름국제평화연구소(SIPRI)는 연례 분석 보고서에서 전 세계 상위 100대 방산업체의 2024년 매출이 전년 대비 5.9% 증가한 6,790억 달러에 달했다고 밝혔다.

South Korea’s four major arms producers, Hanwha Group (21st), LIG Nex1 (60th), Korea Aerospace.

SIPRI는 이번 매출 증가의 주요 요인으로 유럽과 미국 방산업체들의 실적 확대를 꼽으며, 상위 100대 업체의 총매출은 지난 10년간 26% 증가했다고 설명했다.

Industries (70th) and Hyundai Rotem (80th), made the 2024 top 100 list. Their combined revenues totaled $14.1 billion, up 31 percent from 2023, placing South Korea 10th globally with a 2.1 percent share of arms sales.

한국에서는 한화그룹(21위), LIG넥스원(60위), 한국항공우주산업(KAI·70위), 현대로템(80위) 등 4개 방산업체가 2024년 상위 100대 방산기업 명단에 이름을 올렸다. 이들 기업의 합산 매출은 141억 달러로, 2023년 대비 31% 증가했다. 이에 따라 한국은 전 세계 무기 판매에서 2.1%의 점유율로 10위를 차지했다.

The US remained the largest arms exporter, accounting for 49 percent of global sales, followed by China (13 percent), the UK (7.7 percent) and Russia (4.6 percent).

국가별로는 미국이 전 세계 무기 판매의 49%를 차지하며 최대 무기 수출국 지위를 유지했고, 중국(13%), 영국(7.7%), 러시아(4.6%)가 뒤를 이었다.