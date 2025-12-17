South Korea reported two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at layer farms in its central region Wednesday, bringing the total to 14 cases since the cold season began.

The H5N1 bird flu was detected at a farm in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, about 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and at another farm in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, about 90 kilometers south of the capital.

The Cheonan farm has now reported four cases of highly pathogenic AI since 2020, including the latest outbreak, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH).

The CDMH said it is conducting special quarantine inspections at the affected farms, while strengthening monitoring of vehicles visiting the sites to prevent further spread of the disease.

Authorities will carry out comprehensive inspections of laying hen farms nationwide through the end of the year. (Yonhap)