By Nurul Huda Faizah

My life in Korea is always full of new experiences -- a daily immersion in K-culture, alongside which I continue to grow. This is my journey through K-culture.

Coming to Korea from Malaysia through the Young Talent Development Program scholarship marked a transformative chapter in my life. Studying at Sejong University, I have never felt so lost, yet alive at the same time. Living away from home meant adapting to a completely new environment, language and culture, which pushed me to face challenges independently, with double the challenges as a Muslim student. It wasn’t just about adjusting to a foreign country — I also had to navigate the daily struggle of finding prayer spaces, searching for halal food, making friends without joining the drinking culture, and avoiding pork-based meals that are common in Korea. These demands built resilience while teaching me to uphold my values amid adaptation.

When I first arrived in 2022, despite the lingering COVID-19 restrictions, I explored Sejong University and nearby areas to discover eateries and activities, determined to make Korea feel like home. Seeking joy took effort — I explored and tried many activities to find my small moments of happiness. I discovered hiking as my new hobby, inspired by the local culture, and decided to give it a try for a healthier lifestyle — it turned out to be surprisingly fun. What began as a simple trial soon became a monthly ritual with friends at Inwangsan, Suraksan and Bugaksan, where the views from the top made every climb worthwhile. I also spent a lot of time visiting theme cafes around Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as the cafes offered cozy atmospheres for productive study.

My first two years focused on adaptation and Korean proficiency. Initial struggles with the language eased into enjoyment as I absorbed cultural nuances through speaking classes, university clubs and daily conversations. Being the only foreigner in the club was challenging, but daily conversations with Korean friends helped me improve significantly. I also learned more about Korean culture — trends, slang, pronunciation and speech patterns.

I started vlogging and sharing my study abroad experiences on TikTok (@kaydeeloka) just for fun. Some of my videos of me speaking Korean eventually went viral, which marked the beginning of my journey into content creation. Balancing studies, content creation, and friendships taught me the importance of organizing my tasks with a to-do list to stay on track. This new chapter opened doors to more opportunities and allowed me to connect with a wider range of people. Engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds has broadened my horizons and enriched my overall experience.

In my third year, I joined the Global Seoul Mate tourism ambassador program, creating content that showcased Seoul’s attractions, lifestyle, and culture on my platforms. At the same time, I participated in the Gyeonggi MICE Connector initiative, producing five themed pieces of content — three posts and two videos — to promote the province’s role in the global MICE industry. These experiences gave me the chance to explore Korea at little cost while earning income, making the journey even more rewarding, though brainstorming fresh ideas sometimes brought its own challenges.

Now in my final year, time has flown. Lacking side projects, I entered hackathons and joined a coding club for hands-on experience. As 2025 comes to an end, I’ve started worrying about my future, so I began looking for resources to understand the path to living and working in Korea after graduation. The post-graduation concerns led me to a special program -- coaching sessions with former SK Group executives. These were a game-changer.

My coach asked, “Who is Kaydee? What are your strengths?” I froze. I had tried so many things — hiking, content creation, coding projects and ambassadorship — that my identity felt scattered. He instructed me to list everything and then group those experiences by company needs. That’s when he said, “As a Malaysian student in Korea, your greatest strength is bridging cultures. You speak Malay, Korean and English fluently.” I was stunned. I had always focused on projects and experiences, and I realized I had overlooked this part as my unique ability to connect cultures — which turned out to be my true power.

After four coaching sessions, my mindset shifted dramatically. The process taught me how to articulate my identity and highlight my strengths in interviews and self-introductions. I especially valued how my coach carefully analyzed my resume and offered detailed advice. Together, we mapped out step-by-step plans for my future direction, which proved extremely helpful. Because the coaching was one-on-one, it felt truly personalized. My coach understood my needs and personality, tailoring each session to me, which made the experience deeply meaningful and left me learning far more than I had expected.

To fellow international students: Seek out small joys — whether hiking mountain trails, studying in cozy theme cafes, or mastering one new Korean phrase each day. These little moments of happiness will eventually help you adapt to your life in Korea, despite the struggles we all face. Though stepping beyond comfort zones feels intimidating, the rewards of growth await. I am deeply grateful to those who supported me throughout this journey, as well as everyone I met in Korea who helped shape my experience into something truly meaningful. Thank you to my family for their unwavering encouragement, my Malaysian peers who shared this path, my Korean friends who enriched my campus life, and my coach from International Students Network 200, whose guidance clarified my path. As I approach graduation, I look ahead with determination to build my career as a developer in Korea.

The K-culture I've experienced continues to inspire my personal growth.

Nurul Huda Faizah, also known as Kaydee, is a computer science engineering student at Sejong University. -- Ed.