Korea Entertainment Management Association says confirmed violations would require firm action

The Korea Entertainment Management Association said Wednesday that allegations involving comedian Park Na-rae’s treatment of her managers are seriously harming South Korea’s entertainment industry, warning that it will take decisive organizational action if the claims are confirmed.

Addressing accusations that Park subjected former managers to private errands, verbal abuse and physical assault, the association said via a statement that the abuse of power is “a deeply rooted malpractice that must be eradicated from the entertainment industry.” It stressed that “if such actions are confirmed to be true, the association will take all possible measures at the organizational level in a strong and decisive manner.”

The committee added, “Entertainers who work and generate income thanks to the public’s interest and affection bear a heavy responsibility as public figures,” and said, “Continuing entertainment activities without first demonstrating sufficient accountability and a period of self-reflection should be refrained from.”

Park faces complaints filed in early December by her former managers with the Gangnam Police Station, alleging workplace harassment, verbal abuse, aggravated injury, proxy prescription for psychotropic drugs and nonpayment of production-related expenses. The complaints further accuse her of aggravated injury, defamation through the dissemination of false information and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

In response to the initial allegations, Park withdrew from all programs she was part of and suspended her activities.

A fixture of Korea’s entertainment scene, her abrupt exit has disrupted multiple ongoing productions. Park previously appeared on a string of hit variety shows, including “I Live Alone” and “Amazing Saturday,” in which she was a long-running cast member. The upcoming MBC travel series “Nado Shinna," starring Park as one of the main cast, has also been canceled.