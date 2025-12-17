More than seven years after its release, the BTS B-side "Anpanman" returned to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart and claimed the top spot.

The track ranked No. 7 on its Digital Songs Sales Chart and in the UK, ranked No. 12 on the Official Singles Download Chart and No. 24 on the Singles Sales Chart earlier this week.

The hip-hop tune compares the bandmates to the "weakest superhero" from the popular Japanese animation of the same name. It was part of the septet’s third studio album “Love Yourself: Tear,” which was released in May 2018. It has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 75 regions.

The LP was the first album to land atop Billboard 200 not only for an album from a K-pop artist but also for an Asian artist.

Meanwhile, the seven members surprised fans Tuesday with a livestream. They chatted after a dance practice and confided that they are "going crazy" to make a comeback.