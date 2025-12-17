Police will attempt to question jailed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on Wednesday over bribery allegations involving multiple politicians, officials said.

Police have been investigating allegations the church gave tens of millions of won and luxury gifts to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, former Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan from 2018 to 2020.

A special police investigation team plans to visit the Seoul Detention Center, where Han is currently held on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and question her about the latest allegations.

Investigators are expected to look into whether Han was the person ultimately responsible for the alleged bribes. A former church official who first raised the allegations has accused Han of giving bribery orders.

Police are also expected to question Han about cash bundles worth 28 billion won ($19 million) reportedly found in her personal safe in an earlier special counsel raid at her residence.

On Monday, police raided Han's residence in Gapyeong County, its headquarters in Seoul among other locations as part of the investigation into the bribery allegations. (Yonhap)