A late-night fire in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, killed one person and injured three others, police said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 11:47 p.m. Tuesday at a mixed-use commercial and residential building in Gahak-dong, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Gwangmyeong Police Station.

A man in his 30s who lived alone in a second-floor unit was found dead. Another man in his 50s suffered serious injuries. The flame extended to a neighboring building, inflicting minor injuries to two additional people.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 2:18 a.m. on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the flames originated from a motorcycle repair shop on the first floor of the building, with no evidence suggesting arson. Police are investigating the specific cause of the fire.