Japan has seen an unprecedented rise in bear attacks in 2025, with incidents reaching record levels nationwide.

Between April and November 2025, 230 people were attacked by bears, resulting in injuries or deaths. This is the highest figure ever recorded for that period, according to preliminary data from Japan’s Ministry of the Environment.

Fatalities have also hit a record high, with 13 deaths reported as of late November.

The surge, particularly in northeastern prefectures such as Akita, Iwate and Fukushima, has raised serious public safety concerns and disrupted daily life. Experts attribute the increase to factors including growing bear populations and food shortages, which are pushing bears into human-inhabited areas.

The Japanese government is now grappling with how to protect communities while managing wildlife populations, as bear sightings and human-wildlife conflicts continue to rise.