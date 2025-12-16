SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SamSan SLC, a solid lubricant coating manufacturer in Korea with a long-standing history in eco-friendly material science, announced the official launch of its new PFAS-free dry film lubricant brand, the OXCUS Series.

Developed in response to increasingly strict global environmental regulations, OXCUS PFAS-free coating technology is engineered to maintain stable performance under extreme temperatures and heavy loads. The series is gaining attention as a high-performance, sustainable alternative to conventional WS₂ & MoS₂ coating alternatives across aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial machinery sectors.

About OXCUS PFAS-Free Coating

The newly introduced OXCUS Series consists of three product lines designed around specific performance requirements and application needs.

A hybrid-type engineered for Automotive & Defense Dry Film Lubrication and aerospace systems requiring exceptional reliability under ultra-high load, high-temperature, and low-temperature environments. The series provides enhanced thermal resistance and wear durability, enabled by advanced OXCUS technology and optimized OXCUS raw materials.

A versatile epoxy-based solution applicable to automotive brackets, industrial machinery components, and various general-purpose applications. It offers a balanced combination of environmental compliance, cost-efficiency, coat ability, and corrosion resistance, positioning it as one of the most adaptable PFAS-free industrial coating options on the market.

A high-load, long-life coating designed for bearings, electric motor shafts, sliding components, and friction-intensive systems. Its durability and operational stability make it a strong alternative to traditional WS₂ and MoS₂ coatings, supported by advanced SamSan SLC Series coating materials.

All three lines were developed using a fully PFAS-Free formulation, allowing manufacturers to stay aligned with strengthening fluorine-free regulations in Europe and North America.

Highlights of OXCUS Technology

During development, industrial coating production SamSan SLC applied its proprietary Precision Coating Process to control film-thickness deviation within ±3%, ensuring uniform lubrication layers and minimizing performance variation between components.

Key improvements include a 40% reduction in friction coefficient and 2× increase in wear-life durability. SamSan SLC further optimized the coating process to support multiple substrates including metals, polymers, and composite materials, broadening the industrial applicability of its SamSan SLC PFAS-free lubricant coating solutions.

About SamSan SLC

As a leading solid lubricant coating manufacturer Korea, SamSan SLC has built its identity around the philosophy "Reduce friction with chemistry. Protect the environment with technology."

The company has consistently focused on PFAS-free, eco-friendly lubrication materials, advancing its core values of innovation, quality reliability, sustainable manufacturing, and global expansion. Through the OXCUS Series, SamSan SLC aims to provide next-generation solutions that satisfy both high performance and environmental responsibility.

SamSan SLC Industrial Coating Insights & Growth Strategy

According to SamSan SLC industrial coating insights, the global solid lubricant coating market is valued at approximately USD 1.42 billion. As the EV, aerospace, and defense sectors continue to expand—and as PFAS regulations tighten worldwide—the demand for advanced coating materials is expected to rise significantly.

SamSan SLC aims to leverage this momentum by securing 10% global market share and doubling revenue within the next three years.

Key initiatives include strengthening OEM quality certifications, expanding compliance with REACH, RoHS, and other global environmental standards, integrating AI and data-driven process management, and enhancing its global distribution network.

The company also plans to amplify the environmental and technological value of OXCUS through messaging such as "The future of lubrication begins with OXCUS" and "PFAS-Free—toward a cleaner industrial ecosystem."

A company spokesperson added, "The OXCUS Series represents the next generation of solid lubricant coatings, combining high performance with environmental responsibility. Built on our identity as a company committed to changing the environment through technology, we will continue advancing high-function, eco-friendly lubrication solutions to strengthen our global competitiveness."

For more information, please visit the official website: www.lubts.co.kr

CONTACT: +82 31-491-5580, samsan@lubecoat.co.kr