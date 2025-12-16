President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that livestreamed government policy briefings have drawn strong public interest, joking that some viewers find them “more entertaining than Netflix,” as his administration pushes for greater transparency in state affairs.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting held in Sejong, Lee said opening policy briefings to the public is essential to ensuring people-centered governance and strengthening popular sovereignty.

“State affairs must be transparently disclosed to the public,” Lee said. “Only then can governance truly reflect the will of the people.”

The president acknowledged that the new format may be uncomfortable for civil servants accustomed to closed-door briefings, but argued that open scrutiny and collective input are necessary to build public trust in government policy.

Lee reiterated the message during policy briefings later in the day, telling officials that they are paid by taxpayers and serve the public rather than their superiors. He stressed that policy reports should therefore be presented openly to citizens.

“With public interest rising, livestream viewership is likely to be high,” Lee said. “There’s even talk that these briefings are more entertaining than Netflix. The fact that people are paying closer attention to state affairs is a positive sign.”

The remarks come as the government carries out a series of annual policy briefings by ministries and public institutions, a routine exercise in which agencies review their performance and outline plans for the year ahead. This year’s sessions, however, have drawn unusual attention because most are being broadcast live for the first time, excluding those related to national security.

Under Lee’s administration, the briefings involve hundreds of public institutions, including central ministries and affiliated agencies, with ministers, vice ministers and senior officials appearing before the president.

The unedited livestreams have also captured moments of sharp exchanges between the president and senior officials, intensifying public scrutiny and political debate. Supporters argue the approach enhances accountability, while critics warn it risks drawing public reprimand or excessive discipline.

Addressing such concerns, Lee urged officials not to misrepresent facts under pressure.

“If you don’t know something, say you don’t know,” he said. “Trying to get out of a difficult situation by submitting false or distorted reports is the real problem.”

Lee’s office has said the livestreaming initiative reflects the administration’s broader commitment to transparency and public engagement, even as debate continues over how the new approach will reshape relations between the presidency and the bureaucracy.