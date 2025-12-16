The odds of a North Korea–US summit in 2026 appear higher, but a revival of inter-Korean dialogue is unlikely in the near future, according to a 2026 outlook by a government-affiliated research institute.

Pyongyang’s deepening ties with China and Russia are blunting its incentive to engage with Seoul, even as the US–North Korea impasse that persisted through 2025 does not necessarily have to carry into 2026, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security said in its annual forecast Tuesday.

“The likelihood of a renewed leader-level meeting has increased to some extent, with the two leaders sharing common ground, including a mutual desire for a summit, a framework of peaceful coexistence, and the relegation of the denuclearization agenda to a later stage,” the report said about a potential Trump-Kim summit.

Trump is expected to continue a top-down approach to North Korea, despite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s silence in response to calls to meet in person this year.

Kim, for his part, has not ruled out the possibility of a North Korea–US summit, signaling in remarks -- including a September speech to the Supreme People’s Assembly -- that he could return to talks if Washington does not make denuclearization a precondition.

According to the report, the Lee Jae Myung administration is expected to strengthen its role as a “pacemaker,” a position President Lee has pledged during his two summits with Trump in August and October, aimed at creating conditions for the resumption of US–North Korea dialogue.

With Trump set to visit China in April 2026, Seoul and Washington are also expected to intensify coordination in the run-up to and in the wake of the trip, in hopes of resurrecting the Trump-Kim meetings on that occasion.

Against that backdrop, “South Korea and the US are expected to craft a more realistic denuclearization process for the Korean Peninsula to draw North Korea back to the negotiating table,” according to the report.

The research institute assessed that conditions are emerging for Washington and Pyongyang to converge on a middle ground, in light of Trump’s repeated references to North Korea as a “nuclear power” and his stated openness to easing economic sanctions.

“It appears increasingly likely that Washington and Pyongyang could flesh out a mutually acceptable denuclearization approach, potentially anchored in South Korea’s three-stage roadmap — freeze, reduction and dismantlement,” the report said.

The Lee administration’s phased approach to denuclearization marks a departure from nuclear negotiations that require an upfront commitment to the ultimate goal of the “complete denuclearization of North Korea.”

“This approach presents gradual denuclearization as a realistic alternative — one in which reductions in North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities and corresponding measures are pursued simultaneously and in parallel, allowing denuclearization to be achieved as the outcome of the negotiating process,” the report read.

However, the report said that “the resumption of inter-Korean talks is unlikely for a considerable period even if North Korea–US dialogue and contacts resume.”

“In 2026, prospects for the resumption of inter-Korean relations remain low due to North Korea’s continued adherence to its ‘hostile two-state doctrine’ and the prolonged Russia–Ukraine war,” the report read, referring to North Korea’s definition of inter-Korean ties as “two belligerent states."

“With negotiations to terminate Russia’s war in Ukraine expected to remain stalled in 2026, Pyongyang is likely to conclude that improving inter-Korean relations offers limited strategic or economic payoff," the report read.

More broadly, the re-emergence of bloc-style confrontation between South Korea, the US and Japan on one side and North Korea, China and Russia on the other across Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula has disincentivized North Korea from engaging with South Korea.

Ties between Beijing and Pyongyang have been on an upward trajectory since the North Korea–China summit in September 2025, with China "reassessing North Korea’s value as a strategic buffer amid intensifying US-China strategic competition."

Against that backdrop, North Korea, in essence, will be able to "seek to secure multiple channels for circumventing sanctions by improving relations with China and Russia.”

“North Korea has found security and economic escape routes within the emerging Eurasian ‘new Cold War’ configuration, as well as through its deepening ties with Russia and China,” the report said.