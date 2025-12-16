A central Seoul winter staple will open to the public on Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The Seoul Plaza ice rink will operate for 52 days, from Dec. 19 through Feb. 8, beginning with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. on the first day. Admission remains unchanged at 1,000 won, the same price charged since the rink first opened in 2004.

Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, with hours extended to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays.

This year’s rink, redesigned under the theme “Wintering,” features a diamond-shaped ring illuminating Seoul Plaza in warm yellow lighting for a brighter and more festive atmosphere.

The opening ceremony will include a percussion performance by the group La Percussion, congratulatory messages from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and other officials, and a celebratory figure skating performance.

Short track speed skater Shim Suk-hee and figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, both preparing for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, are also scheduled to attend.

In conjunction with the rink’s operation, the city has planned a series of events at Seoul Plaza.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, promotional booths for winter Olympic sliding sports, including luge and bobsleigh, will be set up on the plaza’s permanent stage, allowing visitors to view equipment and participate in hands-on experiences.

City officials noted that operations may be affected by air quality conditions or severe weather, including heavy snowfall or rain. Schedule updates will be posted on the Seoul Metropolitan Government's official website.