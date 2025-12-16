Divorced South Korean men and women said personality and financial issues were the biggest factors that led to disputes with their former spouses, a survey revealed Tuesday.

Machmaking firms Only You and Bien Aller surveyed 536 divorced men and women, asking: What was the main source of conflict with your former spouse during the marriage?

The top reason selected by men was "personality and beliefs" at 33.2 percent. The most-cited reason for women was "financial activities within the household," chosen by 34.7 percent.

Personality was the second-highest answer for women (29.1 percent), and financial issues was the second most-picked one for men (27.3 percent).

Other often cited answers included child issues (23.1 percent), in-laws (16.4 percent) for men, and in-laws (20.5 percent) and child issues (15.7 percent) for women.

South Korea in 2024 logged around 91,000 divorces, which has continued to trend downward since 102,000 in 2020, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. Divorced couples were married for an average of 17.2 years before splitting up.