Jung Woo-sung cautiously comments on his past scandal upon returning to small screen

Disney+ Korea is wrapping the year with “Made in Korea,” a marquee political drama carrying a reported production budget of some 70 billion won ($47 million) across two seasons -- among the largest ever mounted for a K-drama.

That level of investment is no accident. The project unites K-content heavyweights Hyun Bin (“Crash Landing on You”) and Jung Woo-sung (“12.12: The Day,” “Steel Rain”) and marks the streaming service series debut of acclaimed historical fiction director Woo Min-ho, known for a slew of award-winning features including “Harbin” and “The Man Standing Next.”

Set in South Korea during the tumultuous 1970s, a decade defined by rapid political and social transformation, "Made in Korea" follows the story of Gi-tae (Hyun Bin), an individual determined to seize wealth and power amid uncertain times, while prosecutor Geon-young (Jung) relentlessly hunts him down. Their rivalry pulls both men into a web of emblematic events in Korean history.

The six-episode series is the first original streaming series for Hyun Bin, Jung and Woo.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Woo addressed his transition from feature films to serialized drama.

"I hoped it would achieve a level of completion beyond my previous works and I approached each episode as if I were making a film. Of course, with a six-episode series, there was a large volume to shoot, but I didn’t draw any particular distinction between a series and a film. I simply focused more on selection and concentration than I would for a movie," he said.

During the press event, Hyun Bin noted the deep trust established through his prior collaboration with Woo on "Harbin," a film that swept major awards at the Baeksang Arts Awards and Blue Dragon Film Awards.

"In ‘Harbin,’ I was portraying a real historical figure from a painful chapter of our country’s past, which came with a strong sense of responsibility, weight, and pressure," he said. "This time, playing a completely fictional character in a fictional story brought a different kind of enjoyment. I had a lot of fun filming."

The actor also revealed a major physical commitment to the role, having gained approximately 14 to 15 kilograms. "I wanted the imposing authority of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, which was the highest institution of power, to be visible in the character’s very presence. This is the biggest I’ve ever been in my acting career," he said.

Meanwhile, Jung said the project’s bold creative approach, which places fictional characters directly into real historical incidents, drew him into the project.

"I thought the imagination behind the project was extremely bold and provocative," he said.

"Usually, when working on a period piece, you tend to keep some distance from real events or historical figures. ‘Made in Korea,’ however, places fictional characters within real historical incidents and fully drives the story through imagination. That imaginative approach gave me tremendous creative freedom in designing my character. It was a fascinating and enjoyable project."

Having returned to the small screen following the headline-making scandal that erupted in November 2024, when he publicly acknowledged that he had fathered a love child with model Moon Ga-bi, Jung was also asked how he felt about stepping back into the public eye.

Jung, in a gentle tone, answered briefly and declined to get into details. "I hope to approach viewers with an entertaining work," he said, adding, "I ask for your understanding that I can’t go into my private thoughts regarding personal matters at length."

"Made in Korea" is set to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 24, with a second season confirmed for release sometime next year.