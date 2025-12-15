Day6 released its first-ever Christmas single, “Lovin’ the Christmas,” on Monday at 6 p.m., marking the group’s foray into seasonal music a decade into its career.

The release caps a milestone year for Day6, which marked its 10th anniversary with a series of major activities, including digital single “Maybe Tomorrow,” the group's fourth album “The Decade,” as well as fan meetings and concerts held in Korea and overseas.

The new track blends holiday sentiment with a Motown-inspired sound, drawing from the soul music style that emerged in Detroit in the 1960s and 70s, according to JYP Entertainment. Warm melodies and instrumentation evoke a festive atmosphere, while the lyrics express gratitude toward the band’s fans, known as My Day.

Through the agency, members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon said they hope listeners will be able to “create their own memories tied to the track.”

The single comes ahead of the group’s year-end concert series, “2025 Day6 Special Concert ‘The Present,’” which will run from Dec. 19 to 21 at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul.