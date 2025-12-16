The number of paid TV subscribers in South Korea fell for the third consecutive half-year period in the first half of 2025, amid the rising popularity of streaming services, government data showed.

A total of 36.22 million people subscribed to traditional cable or satellite TV packages or internet protocol television as of end-June, down by 138,000, or 0.38 percent, from six months earlier, according to data from the Korea Media and Communications Commission.

The half-year figure has been declining consistently since reaching 36.39 million in the second half of 2023.

Subscriptions to cable and satellite TV have fallen sharply over the cited period, while the number of IPTV subscribers has increased slightly, despite a slower growth pace.

As of the end of June, 21.41 million people, or 59.1 percent of total subscribers, had used IPTV, up 104,000 from six months earlier. (Yonhap)