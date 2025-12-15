Exo will make its long-awaited return at the start of 2026 with the release of its eighth full-length album, “Reverxe.”

SM Entertainment announced Monday that the album will be released Jan. 19 across major music platforms and will feature nine new tracks.

Preorders opened at noon the same day through online and offline retailers, following the release of a newly redesigned Exo logo image on the group’s official social media channels at midnight — immediately fueling anticipation among fans.

“Reverxe” marks Exo’s first studio album in nearly two and a half years, following “Exist” from July 2023, which became the group’s seventh million-seller. The upcoming release is drawing particular attention as it signals Exo’s return as a group after several years focused on solo and subunit activities.

With fans worldwide awaiting both new music and a long-anticipated group comeback, “Reverxe” is expected to highlight Exo’s versatility as a veteran K-pop act, combining the group’s signature powerful performances with refined vocals.

Meanwhile, Exo held a special year-end fan meeting “Exo’verse” at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Sunday. The group performed hits spanning its decade-long career, including “Growl,” “Don’t Go,” “Love Shot” and “Call Me Baby.”

During the event, Exo expressed heartfelt gratitude to its fandom, Exo-L, and promised to do its best to “fill 2026 with Exo.”