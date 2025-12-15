Joint venture with US agencies targets critical minerals amid China curbs

Korea Zinc, the world’s largest zinc smelter, plans to build a large-scale facility in the US to process critical materials through a partnership with the US government and private companies, with the total investment estimated at 10 trillion won ($6.77 billion), according to industry sources Monday.

Korea Zinc’s board convened earlier in the day to decide on the US investment, with the meeting ongoing as of press time, according to the company.

The proposed smelter will be developed through a joint venture between Korea Zinc and US government entities, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Commerce, as well as US defense companies. The US government and companies are expected to invest around 2 trillion won and hold a 20 percent stake in the joint venture.

The facility will be located in a major southeastern US city, a site Korea Zinc recently selected after evaluating roughly 60 candidate locations. The area was chosen for its access to water and power, which are critical for smelting operations, the sources said. The company has yet to disclose the exact planned location.

The investment is widely viewed as part of Washington’s broader effort to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals used in defense, semiconductor and aerospace industries, as Beijing tightens export controls on strategic resources.

The US remains heavily dependent on China for several essential minerals and has been accelerating efforts to expand domestic processing capacity while partnering with allies. Korea Zinc produces a range of materials considered vital to US national security, including antimony, indium, tellurium, cadmium and germanium, many of which are now subject to stricter Chinese export controls.

Once completed, the US facility is expected to produce antimony and germanium, among other strategic minerals. These materials are currently produced at Korea Zinc’s Onsan smelter in Ulsan and are essential for advanced semiconductors, defense systems and renewable energy technologies.

The US plant will be modeled after the Onsan facility, adopting a similar integrated process combining hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical technologies — a technical advantage that has helped Korea Zinc dominate the global zinc market.

The latest plan follows pledges announced in August, when Korea Zinc Chair Choi Yun-beom joined a South Korean business delegation to Washington during a bilateral summit between the two countries’ leaders. At that time, Korea Zinc signed a memorandum of understanding with US defense giant Lockheed Martin covering the supply and procurement of germanium, as well as broader cooperation in critical minerals, aiming to establish what it called a “China-free” supply chain.

Korea Zinc also announced in August that it plans to invest 140 billion won in its Onsan smelter to establish a new germanium plant, expanding its supply of critical minerals.

The project could also affect a separate ongoing corporate governance battle at Korea Zinc. Industry analysts say direct US government investment may strengthen Chair Choi’s position in a management dispute with private equity firm MBK Partners and Young Poong Group, Korea Zinc’s largest shareholder.

The Young Poong-MBK coalition responded with a sharp criticism, arguing that the proposed US facility was aimed at defending management control rather than serving business interests.

Still, supporters of the plan say the scale and structure of the investment underscore Korea Zinc’s strategic importance at a time when critical minerals are becoming central to national security and industrial policy, particularly in the US.

If approved, the project would mark one of the largest Korean-led industrial investments in the US critical minerals sector to date, further deepening economic and security ties between the two countries.