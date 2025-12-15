Six former unification ministers oppose Foreign Ministry-led talks, calling it ‘working group’ redux in joint statement

South Korea’s Foreign and Unification ministries are locking horns over regularizing consultations with the United States on North Korea policy as a follow-up to the joint fact sheet issued by the allies.

The dispute shows little sign of easing ahead of the first meeting, which Seoul and Washington were "finalizing through last-minute working-level coordination" to hold Tuesday in Seoul, a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

The Foreign Ministry's vice minister for strategy and intelligence, Jeong Yeon-doo, and acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim are expected to serve as the chief delegates, though the lineup remains subject to change, diplomatic sources told The Korea Herald on Monday.

The US State Department will send officials from headquarters to the meeting, but none are expected to outrank Kim, according to the sources.

Channel identity in dispute

The disagreement between the two ministries in Seoul centers on the name and identity of the new channel — which the allies’ diplomatic authorities seek to regularize, moving beyond the current ad hoc arrangement — and what it could become in practice.

Although the Unification Ministry typically takes part in such North Korea policy coordination with the United States, it had yet to publicly announce whether it would attend the first meeting as of 3 p.m. Monday. The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Monday the ministry was “reviewing it” and would decide “after seeing the content” when asked whether it would take part in the planned consultation on Tuesday.

When asked if the issue was the branding of the mechanism, which included the label “regular North Korea policy consultations,” Chung said, “It seems we agreed to change the name.”

Amid the feud, the Foreign Ministry has agreed to change the channel’s name, diplomatic sources in Seoul said. The final official title is expected to be announced after Tuesday’s meeting, one diplomatic source added.

At the heart of the dispute is the identity of the proposed consultation mechanism. The Unification Ministry has likened it to the Korea-US “working group” launched in November 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration and the first Trump administration. The working group was created to coordinate denuclearization, inter-Korean cooperation and sanctions compliance.

Unification officials view that working group as having effectively acted as a brake on inter-Korean projects by subjecting cooperation initiatives to sanctions vetting, such as the US rejection of South Korea’s proposed shipment of Tamiflu in January 2019.

Foreign Ministry defends channel

However, the Foreign Ministry said such consultations have been imperative to taking follow-up actions to the South Korea-US joint fact sheet issued on Nov. 14 following the Gyeongju Summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

In the fact sheet, “both leaders agreed to coordinate closely on DPRK policy and called on the DPRK to return to meaningful dialogue and abide by its international obligations.” The DPRK is the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“In this regard, multiple consultations are under way to discuss follow-up measures to the summit outcome document, and consultations related to North Korea will also take place,” another Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

One diplomatic source questioned the underlying intent of the Unification Ministry in drawing parallels between the channel and the past South Korea-US working group, despite the Foreign Ministry’s explanations that the mechanism is fundamentally different from the working group, which focused heavily on sanctions compliance.

The source also expressed concern over whether it was appropriate for interministerial differences to be aired publicly.

However, Unification Ministry officials did not hide their discomfort with the Foreign Ministry unilaterally taking the lead in such consultations with the US.

Ex-ministers demand halt

Amid the controversy, six former unification ministers from past liberal administrations issued a joint statement on Monday opposing the launch of the first consultation, equating it with the South Korea-US working group.

"North Korea policy is an area in which the Unification Ministry is the lead ministry," the joint statement read. "Plans to operate a Foreign Ministry-led Korea-US working group should be halted, and the Unification Ministry should take the lead in devising ways to resume inter-Korean relations."

The calls echoed Minister Chung’s claim last week that the Unification Ministry should be the US’ main counterpart on North Korea policy because inter-Korean affairs “belong to the realm of sovereignty.”

The signatories were Lim Dong-won of the Kim Dae-jung administration; Chung Se-hyun, who served under the Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun administrations; Lee Jae-jeong of the Roh Moo-hyun administration; and Cho Myoung-gyon, Kim Yeon-chul and Lee In-young, all of whom served under the Moon Jae-in administration.