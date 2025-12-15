Kakao Corp. on Monday said it has ordered all employees to work remotely from home, after receiving a bomb threat at its headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province.

The threat, which officials immediately reported to the police, was received by the company's customer service center Monday morning, according to Kakao. Kakao said it has since transitioned to remote work for the safety of its workers.

Local police and the military are currently searching the building. As of press time, no evidence of explosives had been found at the company's headquarters.

Kakao is the operator of South Korea's largest messenger service, KakaoTalk.