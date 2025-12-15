Coupang Inc. founder Bom Kim said he would be unable to attend a parliamentary hearing scheduled for this Wednesday over the company’s large-scale data breach, citing overseas business obligations as CEO.

According to the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee on Sunday, Kim submitted a letter stating that he is “currently residing and working overseas” and requested understanding, explaining that as the CEO of a global company operating in over 170 countries, he must attend to prior official engagements.

Coupang is under fire for a lack of transparency after disclosing on Nov. 29 that a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 33 million users, with Kim having missed multiple legislative inquiries, including sessions earlier this month.

Two former chief executives of the US-listed company’s Korean operations, Park Dae-jun and Kang Han-seung, also submitted statements of nonattendance.

Kang stated that he had stepped down from his position prior to the data breach incident and has since been living and working in the US. Park said that he already testified earlier in the month and he fully answered all questions to the best of his knowledge and ability regarding the data breach.

Coupang said newly appointed CEO Harold Rogers is set to attend the parliamentary hearing.