Questions mount over delayed SEC disclosure, founder Bom Kim's super-voting power limiting accountability

Coupang faces mounting legal and governance pressure in the US after a massive data leak affecting over 33 million users, as a New York-based law office representing Korean victims prepares a class-action lawsuit seeking punitive damages.

SJKP, a US office of Daeryun, announced Monday that it would gather as many victims as it can to file for a punitive damages claim against Coupang Inc., which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021, in New York federal court.

“As of Sunday, we have gathered over 200 plaintiffs and plan to bring the number to about 1,000 by the end of the year to file a lawsuit,” said Kim Kuk-il, Daeryun law firm’s managing partner, in a press conference held at SJKP’s New York office.

“Apart from the currently ongoing lawsuit in Korea, the US lawsuit will proceed independently. While the (Korean lawsuit) focuses on compensating for consumer damage, the (US lawsuit) will essentially be a different lawsuit that deals with the failure of (Coupang’s) governance structure and violation of filing obligations.”

Coupang has been under fire since it reported on Nov. 29 that personal information of some 33.7 million users were leaked, including names, phone numbers, residence, email addresses and their recent order logs.

Despite the US Securities and Exchanges requiring public companies to file a report within four business days of determining a significant cyber incident, Coupang has not filed any document to the SEC as of Tuesday. The company said that it had first acknowledged the data breach on Nov. 18.

“Although (Coupang) has its headquarters in the US, the damage from the personal data leak occurred across the world including Korea,” said Kim. “As it marks the first case in whcih the route of data leak remains unclear — whether it was in Korea or in China — it is a matter that the US court surely can handle.”

Noting that it is difficult to prove the damages in Korea if a company seals information, Kim added that if the US headquarters of Coupang has practical access to Korean Coupang’s systems and data, the US court can force Coupang to submit relevant information regardless of the location of its servers.

“Coupang grew on the back of the Korean people’s data and went public on the New York Stock Exchange,” said Kim. “(Coupang) is taking profits to the US while avoiding responsibility behind Korea's loose regulations. The days when a headquarters is exempted from accountability just because an incident occurred outside the borders are gone.”

Tal Hirshberg, an associate at SJKP, pointed out that the essence of this lawsuit is to uncover the causation that Coupang headquarters actually executed decision-making rights in key areas (of Coupang) such as data security, protection of personal information and investment in information technology infrastructure.

As for some notable precedents of the punitive damages compensation cases over data breach incidents in the US, Equifax and Facebook had to pay $425 million and $725 million, respectively, to settle class-action lawsuits.

Ownership structure without liability

Coupang Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company that went public on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021, sits atop of the ownership structure while holding Korean Coupang, Coupang USA, Coupang Asis Holdings and online luxury fashion marketplace Farfetch as subsidiaries. Coupang Inc. holds a 100 percent stake in Korean Coupang.

On top of the outside-of-Korea ownership structure, market observers have raised concerns over the fact that Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang Inc., can practically make decisions on his own.

Kim holds about 157.8 million shares of Class B common stocks, about 8.8 percent of the total. In Coupang Inc.’s case, a Class B common stock has a voting power that is 29 times larger than that of a Class A common stock, meaning that Kim’s stake equals to approximately 74 percent in terms of voting rights.

“Coupang’s ownership structure has likely insulated it from addressing governance-related shareholder concerns over the years,” said SquareWell Partners, an independent shareholder advisory firm.

“Although investors have raised the following issues in the past (most recently at the 2025 annual general meeting), they have not led to meaningful improvements; and this lack of accountability may have contributed to the recent incident.”

For instance, DWS and AllianzGI voted against Kim during the 2025 annual general meeting, citing concerns that the Coupang leader “has not adequately addressed issues pertaining to the company's failure to address (environmental, social and governance) risks and is significantly lagging its peers” and that he does “not support multiple-class share structures and differential voting rights, particularly where these may be disadvantageous to minority shareholder.”

SquareWell Partners added that some of Coupang’s major institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, have generally emphasized holding boards accountable in cases of significant controversy including failure of governance or oversight.

“Investors may look to hold key directors, including Bom Kim, accountable, at the 2026 (annual general meeting),” said SquareWell Partners.

“While it may be easier to avoid scrutiny (particularly where the ownership structure limits accountability) we would argue that even companies like Coupang benefit from adopting a more open and receptive stance toward investor feedback, which can provide genuinely useful insights to drive fundamental improvements that benefit all stakeholders, including those that maintain control.”