E-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is facing a wave of joint lawsuits over its massive data breach that affected nearly 34 million customers.

A law firm named Chung filed the first complaint against Coupang on Monday on behalf of 14 clients, seeking 200,000 won (about $140) per person in damages. Many other law firms have also expressed their intention to participate in the class-action lawsuits and are now recruiting participants.

Considering past judicial precedents, however, the compensation awarded to users whose personal information was leaked was around 100,000 won per person, legal experts said Wednesday.

In 2014, when approximately 100 million pieces of personal information were leaked from three credit card firms, the court ruled that each victim be compensated 100,000 won. The victims demanded compensation of 200,000 won to 700,000 won but the court took into account the lack of confirmed financial damage and the card companies' efforts to prevent secondary damage.

The court also ordered a compensation of 100,000 won per victim in two more similar cases in 2016 and 2024.

Law firm Chung said more than 800 other people have expressed their intent to sue Coupang after the news of its first class-action suit became known.

Jihyang Law, another law firm, said it has recruited some 2,500 participants in the damages suit against Coupang, while law firms Bun Hwa and Lawpid have signed 3,000 and 2,400 participants, respectively. (Yonhap)