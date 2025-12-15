Babymonster is gearing up to promote another B-side track from its second EP, according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.

A promotional photograph of Ahyeon and Rora posing for the camera against a sky blue background hints at the dreamy ambience of “Supa Dupa Luv,” from the EP “We Go Up.”

The lyrical R&B hip-hop tune will be the third song the group will be presenting from the four-track mini album, following “Psycho.” Music videos for “We Go Up” and “Psycho” garnered 200 million and 100 million views on YouTube, respectively.

Last week, the seven-member act concluded the Japan leg of its fan concert tour, “Love Monsters.” The girl group visited four cities in the country for eight shows, drawing approximately 100,000 fans combined. The tour resumes in Bangkok later this month.