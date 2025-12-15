Stray Kids maintained a top-ten spot on the Billboard 200 with “Do It.”

The five-track set ranked No. 10 in its third week on the main albums chart, down six places from the previous week. "Do It" made a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200, becoming the group's eighth consecutive album to do so, a first-ever in the chart's history. Stray Kids is now third in terms of groups with the most albums to top the chart, after The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Stray Kids also claimed the highest spots for a K-pop act on Billboard’s year-end charts this year, including No. 5 on the Top Albums Sales chart with the group's fourth album, “Karma.” It also topped the World Album Artist chart and ranked No. 7 on the Top Artist Duo/Group chart.