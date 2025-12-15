Former President Yoon Suk Yeol began preparations for his short-lived imposition of martial law in or before October 2023, more than a year before the December 2024 declaration, a special counsel team concluded Monday.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team shared the conclusion as it announced the results of its 180-day investigation into the martial law bid after indicting 24 people, including the ousted former president and members of his Cabinet.

The team said Yoon staged an insurrection through his martial law declaration in order to remove his political opponents and monopolize and maintain power, contradicting the former president's claims that the emergency order was aimed at protecting the nation from a reckless opposition party. (Yonhap)