South Korean multinational record label JYP Entertainment has been ranked the world’s most sustainable company, according to a new study. The report, released by Time magazine in the United States and German data platform Statista, evaluated 500 companies based on revenue growth, financial stability and environmental impact.

JYP placed third last year but rose to the top this year with 97.59 out of 100 points, showing strong performance across all three evaluation categories.

Two other Korean companies made the top 100: JMT, a medical engineering firm (77th), and Kakao (85th).

Turkish apparel company Mavi ranked second overall with 97.52 points, followed by Indian medical technology firm Cyient, Taiwanese hardware company WT Microelectronics and Dutch insurance company ASR Nederland.