Kim Sung-je, the mayor of Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, was found Sunday afternoon in a state of cardiac arrest, according to local police.

The 65-year-old politician was found unconscious at a golf driving range near his home in Uiwang at 4:16 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Born in 1960 in Boseong, South Jeolla Province, Kim won the mayoral election of Uiwang in 2022 as a candidate for the conservative People Power Party. He had previously served as the mayor of Uiwang while part of the liberal bloc.

Kim has been widely expected to run in the upcoming 2026 local elections for another term as mayor.